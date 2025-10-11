Riddle Pulls Back Curtain On WWE Feud With Seth Rollins

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has talked about his relationship with Seth Rollins and whether there was any real animosity between them.

Riddle recently spoke to "TMZ Sports," where he playfully mocked pro wrestling fans, calling them gullible for believing whatever news reports said about wrestlers.

"Unfortunately, because pro wrestling, granted, your fans are pretty gullible, right? So if they hear one and they don't know what's fuc**ng real, they don't know what's real. You guys sometimes don't know what's real. Everything's mostly a work, dude," he said.

Riddle stated that he told Rollins to speak ill of him in the storyline during their rivalry, particularly about why his wife left him, which many considered a touchy subject to broach on television. He then discussed his rivalry with him during his time in WWE and how they worked together even though they weren't really friends.

"I told Seth Rollins to talk sh*t about my wife leaving me and taking my kids. And it's like, oh, you know why she was able to do that? Because I was working like five days a week, traveling the world and I couldn't take care of three kids," said the former WWE star. "If we're in a locker room, I think he's a swell guy and he's great. If I see him outside, swell guy, great. If I see him at the same restaurant, are we going to be like, 'Oh, let's sit together.' Probably not. I'll let him enjoy his meal. I'll enjoy my meal. We just never hit it off like that. But we work very well together. I think he's a great wrestler."

Riddle clarified that he doesn't think Rollins is a "terrible person," but wanted to give him space, as Rollins is usually with his wife and fellow WWE star Becky Lynch in their bus, while Riddle was in the locker room. He, however, revealed that he spent more time with Randy Orton, his former tag team partner, during his time in WWE, even joining him on his bus.