Why Former WWE Star's Hatred Of CM Punk Has Seemingly Softened

Professional wrestling history is littered with stories of performers who perpetually disagreed, never got along, or held a grudge for myriad reasons, so sometimes, when years go by, and a strange bedfellow comes to the defense of a former adversary, it raises some eyebrows and piques interest. Such was the case when, earlier this year, Ryback came to the defense of longtime rival CM Punk, as it pertained to his apology toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of Night of Champions.

Responding to a tweet by Brandon Thurston, promoting an article he wrote for Post Wrestling, Ryback backed up the six-time WWE Champion, with whom he's had beef since their shared time in WWE together from 2010-14. "I've had my issues with Punk," Ryback said, "but I don't see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money." Leaning into WWE's standing as a global product, Ryback elaborated, seemingly understanding the fact that it isn't as easy as simply refusing to work here or there anymore. "Working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn't about abandoning values—it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships."

The issues between Punk and Ryback were escalated when Punk, on then-friend Colt Cabana's "The Art of Wrestling" podcast, alleged that the former Skip Sheffield was "very hurty," adding that Ryback once kicked him in the stomach in a match "as hard as he could," breaking some ribs, and never apologized therefore. Their feud continued as recently as during Punk's time in AEW, when shortly after winning the AEW World Championship, he announced he'd be needing surgery. "Karma rules," Ryback would post at the time, but while the two may not be exchanging holiday cards anytime soon, it's interesting to note an apparent change in perception from "The Big Guy" just a few short months ago.