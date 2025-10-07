Kevin Nash Says This WWE Women's Division Star Would Be A Good Fit With The NWO

If there's one thing that the famous nWo stable was missing throughout its many incarnations in both WCW and WWE, it was women's wrestlers. In fact, the only women to ever be part of the nWo were either valets, such as Miss Elizabeth, or nWo girls, such as Midajah, April Hunter, and Major Gunns, who were part of nWo 2000. Given that women's wrestling was still treated as an afterthought in the United States during the nWo's glory days, it's not surprising that's the case. But it's also led to fans wondering which women's wrestlers these days could've fit into the group.

During an appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," WWE Hall of Famer and nWo founding member Kevin Nash was asked that very question. The question itself was brought up in part due to AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who was seen sporting nWo style gear at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in August. When asked if she could've been an nWo member, Nash acknowledged Mercedes, who he referred to as her former WWE name, Sasha Banks. as a potential candidate. Alas, Nash ultimately concluded that a current WWE star, one that he has raved about in the past, fit the nWo a little bit better.

"I remember, like, when she [Mercedes] was, you know, when her and Bayley had that match in Brooklyn," Nash said. "I said that then, that she was, you know [nWo material]. But now I might have to go Rhea. I might have to go Rhea. Rhea might be a better fit with the nWo than Sasha."

