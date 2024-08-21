Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star Moves Like A Panther

Things may not be going exactly how Rhea Ripley envisioned them this summer. For starters, she was betrayed at WWE SummerSlam by long-time ally Dominik Mysterio, who cost her the WWE Women's World Championship by siding with the champ, Liv Morgan. That was immediately followed by the Judgement Day fracturing, leaving Ripley and Damian Priest all by themselves, while Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito left to join Morgan and Mysterio.

As she and Priest get ready to face Morgan and Mysterio at Bash in Berlin, Ripley can at least take solace in having a fan in WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," the nWo founder, who was backstage for Ripley's match with Morgan at SummerSlam, praised her recent appearance on "Raw," in particular calling attention to her movement and one line in her promo.

"She came out last night and when she went to the ring, her movement in front of the hard camera was like, I don't know, a f*****g panther," Nash said. "Everything that makes her what she is, which is, to me, the best thing on the show, most shows, by far my favorite character, is her. And she was spot on.

"There was...anybody that follows a storyline at SummerSlam, Dominik f****d her and turned on her. And she ended up not getting the championship. And she had a line where she said 'Dom, you stabbed me in the back, but I'm sure you've heard this many times in your life, it just wasn't deep enough.' And I thought 'Good for you.' Slipping by standards and practices like we used to."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription