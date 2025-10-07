Bully Ray Says Fans Can Connect With This WWE Star, 'But Not Fully'

As simple as pro wrestling can be at times, it's far from it. This is best exemplified by which wrestlers do or don't get over. While there are plenty of talents that can have great matches or even cut great promos, if they're missing one element or the other, they may not be able to connect entirely with the audience, and thus miss out on getting as over as they could. And for two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, WWE star Randy Orton falls only slightly into the latter category

While rating WWE stars on a "one out of ten" scale on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully gave Orton a 9.5 out of 10. And his reasoning for that Orton, while connecting with the audience to some degree, had been unable to form the type of bond with fans the way some of his contemporaries, like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, or CM Punk had.

"There's something about Randy's aura that people were able to connect to, but also not be able to fully connect with," Bully said. "Randy, I felt, always kept the audience at just enough of a distance. Almost like protective of himself, not willing to give his full emotional self to the audience, which kept everybody at bay just enough. Could Randy Orton have been John Cena? I don't think so.

"Could Randy have been Brock? I don't think so. All of these [guys], Roman, I don't think so. Randy in the ring? Better than all those guys. You give me one guy, if I have to pick one guy to have the match, the worker of all workers amongst them, and you know how I feel about Brock, I'm giving the nod to Randy. But personality wise? Randy comes up a tiny bit short, as compared to those other names."

