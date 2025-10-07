Former WWE Champ Willing To Learn Dance Moves To Join Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX

It's been a minute since Bad Bunny has shown his face in WWE, and for good reason. The music superstar has had plenty on his plate, from a residency in his native Puerto Rico to hosting Saturday Night Live, to an upcoming world tour that will take him everywhere except the United States mainland. But he won't entirely be a stranger, as Bad Bunny will be performing during the halftime show of the Super Bowl, a thrilling announcement for those like his old friend, Damian Priest.

In an interview with "TMZ Sports," the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked about his tag team partner turned rival securing the Halftime Show gig. To the shock of absolutely no one, Priest was very happy regarding the news.

"I'm just proud," Priest said. "That guy is the definition of what parents tell their kids. You know, when you set your mind to it, you can achieve it. He is the example. What can't this guy not achieve? And what he's doing culturally, he's representing his people...and just inspiring. I admire him just for that alone. And as a friend, I'm obviously happy and proud and so excited. I can't wait to see what he does at the Super Bowl, man."

As for whether Priest could find himself onstage with Bad Bunny come the Super Bowl, he admitted that was a decision slightly above his paygrade. But if the opportunity presented itself, Priest wouldn't mind showing off some of his dance skills.

"That's not up to me, but would I be willing? Absolutely man," Priest said. "I mean, if you need me to learn some dance moves and break it down, I could figure it out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription