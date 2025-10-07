Nic Nemeth Breaks Down Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins WWE Rivalry

This weekend, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are set to collide for the Crown Jewel Championship at, you guessed it, WWE Crown Jewel. That alone would make the match marquee, but it's generated even more discussion due to Rhodes' history of always defeating Rollins in singles encounters. As such, it's led to "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray arguing that this match was a must-win for Rollins, even as Bully also argued that the story possibilities involving Rollins and The Vision were more interesting if Rhodes beat Rollins again.

On Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open," TNA's Nic Nemeth decided to throw his two cents into the fray. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion seemed to acknowledge there was a lot of possibilities for storytelling if Rollins lost. However, because Rollins has lost so many times to Rhodes in the past, he feels it's now or never for Rollins to get the win, or else WWE is forever telling fans Rollins is behind Rhodes.

"In this match, if we're saying that Seth is the visionary, the architect, the guy that can steal the show with everybody else, and the guy that I was out there with for fifteen straight damn years, being the show of the show, that people watched and went 'That's the hard working guys. That's the real magic. That's the person going out there, doing the work, and getting on the microphone,' you need Seth to get the win here," Nemeth said. "Now if you're going somewhere special with Seth and Paul, you can find a way around it. But if you have Cody just always having Seth's number for the next five years, then you're never truly making Seth. You're only making a guy who could kind of fill in when Cody's not around."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription