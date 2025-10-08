Matt Hardy Details How The WWE NXT Tag Champs Approach The Remainder Of Their Careers

Last night at "NXT vs. TNA Showdown," The Hardys added yet another trophy to their Hall of Fame career, defeating DarkState in a winner take all match to become the new NXT Tag Team Championships. The victory not only makes the Hardy double champions, as they currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Championships as well, but makes them 15 time World Tag Team Champions between reigns in WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor, as well as making them the fourth team to complete the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown, and the first do so while not under WWE contract.

Naturally, that sort of legacy enhancement for a team already considered one of the best ever is exactly what the Hardy's were looking to do with this win. On last week's edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," days before he and his brother defeated DarkState, Matt Hardy was discussing the "NXT vs. TNA" show and how it was put together. When that segued into talk of the title match, Hardy laid out the approach he and his brother were taking during the finals years of their legendary run.

"Our goal, obviously, as stated earlier, is we want to win those NXT titles, those titles that we've never held before, titles that would look great on our resume, titles that can once again cement us and continue to make us greater than we have been," Hardy said. "And once again, just keep our name out there, rock and rolling, and continue to grow the legacy and the legend of the Hardy Boyz."

