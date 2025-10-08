New Report Details AEW All In: Texas Funding & Attendance

For most wrestling fans, the story of AEW All In, held in Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field back in July, will be "Hangman" Adam Page overcoming Jon Moxley and the Death Riders to capture the AEW World Championship. But there was plenty more to analyze about the event, especially from the business side of things. And today, more information has come to light about All In's funding, attendance, and other happenings from that weekend.

Wrestlenomics reports that AEW is expected to get hundreds of thousands of dollars in reimbursements from Arlington, less so than the $1 million initially expected because of "overestimated attendance." This is due to the funding for All In accounting for an attendance of 33,490, including 32,500 spectators. According to documentation submitted by city officials on July 12, attendance for All In was 29% less than that, at 23,759 attendees, with 21,973 tickets being scanned at the turnstile gate. Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton confirmed it is state law that when a show's anticipated attendance is 25% lower than the actual attendance, "a proportional reduction" is triggered in the reimbursement process.

No attendance number had been confirmed for All In previously, though Wrestletix's final estimate had suggested 27,245 tickets had been distributed. It was noted that, while that number differs from the data provided by Arlington officials, it is "not unusual" for the turnstile count to be lower than the actual amount of tickets distributed. Regardless, Yelverton stated he was pleased AEW ran the show at Globe Life Field and for the number of people outside the area that attended the show, while confirming AEW would receive their reimbursement over the next six to twelve months, as the payments are finalized.