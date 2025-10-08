New Report Details AEW All In: Texas Funding & Attendance
For most wrestling fans, the story of AEW All In, held in Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field back in July, will be "Hangman" Adam Page overcoming Jon Moxley and the Death Riders to capture the AEW World Championship. But there was plenty more to analyze about the event, especially from the business side of things. And today, more information has come to light about All In's funding, attendance, and other happenings from that weekend.
Wrestlenomics reports that AEW is expected to get hundreds of thousands of dollars in reimbursements from Arlington, less so than the $1 million initially expected because of "overestimated attendance." This is due to the funding for All In accounting for an attendance of 33,490, including 32,500 spectators. According to documentation submitted by city officials on July 12, attendance for All In was 29% less than that, at 23,759 attendees, with 21,973 tickets being scanned at the turnstile gate. Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton confirmed it is state law that when a show's anticipated attendance is 25% lower than the actual attendance, "a proportional reduction" is triggered in the reimbursement process.
No attendance number had been confirmed for All In previously, though Wrestletix's final estimate had suggested 27,245 tickets had been distributed. It was noted that, while that number differs from the data provided by Arlington officials, it is "not unusual" for the turnstile count to be lower than the actual amount of tickets distributed. Regardless, Yelverton stated he was pleased AEW ran the show at Globe Life Field and for the number of people outside the area that attended the show, while confirming AEW would receive their reimbursement over the next six to twelve months, as the payments are finalized.
Events From International Promotions Were Reportedly Planned For All In Weekend
Other information revealed about All In weekend shows that there were originally several more events planned beyond All In and Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor. An application notice lists what appears to be an original plan for All In weekend, which featured "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday from the Curtis Caldwell Center, followed by an event for CMLL, called Lucha Libre Resurgence, held on Thursday evening from the Arlington eSports Arena. Lucha Libre Resurgence would've represented a rare US show for CMLL, which primarily runs shows out of Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Puebla.
Those events would've been followed by an AEW music showcase on Friday out of Kratom Backyard, and would've featured Chris Jericho's band Fozzy and Swerve Strickland. More events were scheduled prior to All In on Saturday, including New Japan Strong Style, held Saturday morning in the eSports Arena, and a special "AEW Collision" episode to go along with the AEW Fan Fest at Kratom Backyard.
Ultimately, "Collision" took place on Thursday night, in the slot that CMLL would've occupied, leaving AEW TV, the fan fest, the Starrcast convention, Supercard of Honor, and All In as the marquee attractions.No reason was given for why the originally listed events didn't take place, and Wrestlenomics couldn't confirm whether ticket sales for All In itself led to AEW scrapping other shows due to lower ticket demand.