Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Past And Future Of WWE HOF

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has addressed who selected WWE Hall of Fame inductees during Vince McMahon's tenure and also shared his views on criticism that there is no physical Hall of Fame.

Jarrett, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, has revealed in a recent edition of his "My World" podcast that Vince McMahon was the sole person responsible for Hall of Fame inductions.

"I haven't worked there for a couple of years, but you know, at the end of the day, it was a VKM [McMahon] decision. The buck — like everything in that organization — stopped with him. Period," he stated. "Whoever Vince wanted to go in, went in. Whoever Vince didn't want to go in, didn't go in. That is what it is, because it's called the WWE Hall of Fame. That is the reality. Just like TNA when Dixie owned it, at the end of the day, it was her sole decision. Look, everybody takes feedback, advice, and suggestions, and all of that, but that's how it's done. There wasn't a 'voting' process."

In recent years, many have questioned WWE for not having a physical Hall of Fame. While Jarrett believes it's not crucial, he thinks it will eventually happen.

"I think in due time, there may be a physical Hall of Fame," he said. "I think it'll be very cool because, you know, at Mania they do those kinds of things. When you kind of see that Axxess, that year I went in and they said, 'Hey man, can you bring a hat and old tights and boots and kind of make an exhibit out of it?' I think there is a lot of monetization in it, and I've thought that a long time."

There's been talk that a physical Hall of Fame could be built, with Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff claiming it will be in Orlando, Florida.