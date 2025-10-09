Xavier Woods Goes Off On The State Of WWE Raw Tag Titles

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day have held the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship for more than 100 days, but their last title defense was all the way back in July. Now, previous champion Xavier Woods of The New Day is making his displeasure known through a post on X. Woods' words are accompanied by a short video, as he cuts a promo about the absent title while his partner, Kofi Kingston, grimaces and shakes his head.

We loved these titles and showed them respect. Made sure they were seen weekly on tv. Made sure the had weekly photo shoots. Took them to red carpet events. But @ScrapDaddyAP wanted the titles on these guys who care nothing for them. HOW ARE WE THE BAD GUYS BY TELLING THE TRUTH?! https://t.co/Y9HWDdSkbY pic.twitter.com/Cr3dW15HIR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 8, 2025

Neither Balor nor McDonagh are injured at the moment, with both having wrestled as recently as Monday's "Raw." Meanwhile, Woods and Kingston haven't exactly been on a hot streak. Since they lost the title in June, their only win has come in the form of a singles victory Kingston scored against Penta in August. Additionally, Woods' argument is damaged by the fact that he and Kingston defended the title just twice in the span of two months, though that is better than the pace Balor and McDonagh have kept.

It was reported earlier this week that Woods just signed a new contract with WWE, and negotiations were said to have come down to the wire. Meanwhile, Kingston reportedly signed an extension earlier this year that will keep him with WWE into 2030. The duo turned heel for the first time in a long time last year after berating their former ally Big E. In recent months, they've formed an alliance with Grayson Waller, but it has yet to make an impact on the group's in-ring success.