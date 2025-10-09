Why WWE's Bronson Reed Calls It A 'Dream Come True' To Work With Paul Heyman

When Bronson Reed returned from injury this past May, he was paired with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker to become the fourth member of The Vision, which has been the most utilized faction on WWE television this year. Throughout history, Heyman has elevated the careers of major stars such as Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and now that Reed is the newest talent to be managed by the ECW legend, he commented on having the privilege to learn from him on a weekly basis during a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast."

"I was a huge wrestling fan, specifically ECW. So it's a bit of a dream come true for me. You know, if I could have asked myself 5 years ago, who would you want to be managing you as a pro wrestler, I would pick Paul Heyman. So, he is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to this business. So, I feel like if anything, I sort of make sure to pick his brain as much as possible because that just helps me with my career."

This Saturday at Crown Jewel, Reed is set to face Reigns for the second time this year as both competitors will engage in an Australian Street Fight. The first time that Reed and Reigns entered battle against each other was at Clash In Paris last August, where the "Tribal Chief" emerged victorious, but he was stretchered out of the arena following the match after being ruthlessly attacked by Reed and Breakker.

