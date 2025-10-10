Kevin Nash: This WWE Name Has Charisma & 'Star Quality' That Puts Them A Step Above

At the top of the WWE hierarchy currently sits the likes of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, respectively. Elsewhere, stars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre continue to be prominently featured as well, with each of them having previous world title reigns to their names. According to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, however, one of them seems to be in an entire league of their own.

"To me, it's like when [Roman Reigns] comes out, there's a charisma and a star quality to him that he's another step above everybody else," Nash said on "Kliq This." "He checks all the boxes. He's bigger than the other three or four guys that are in that top spot."

In the present day, Reigns is in the midst of a feud with The Vision's Bronson Reed, whom he will face in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel. Reigns recently returned to WWE television after weeks of being sidelined (in storyline) from an attack at the hands of Reed. Previous returns of Reigns' have been labeled as "God-like" as he elicits a strong reaction from fans and carries himself like royalty whenever he appears. Like Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has also described Reigns as being on a different tier than every other talent in WWE.

With a title run surpassing 1,300 days, Reigns cemented himself as the longest-reigning world champion in the modern era of WWE. That reign eventually came to an end at WrestleMania 40, where Rhodes pinned Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

