Tony Khan Says Collision Was Last AEW Event In Venue Until After Renovations

Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, became something of a home promotion to All Elite Wrestling, with the company holding a residence there through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. AEW just returned to Daily's Place this week for a pair of tapings, but the company's president Tony Khan reportedly revealed that it was likely the last time they'll run the building before it gets re-built.

Scoop #5 – Tony Khan says this may be the final time they visit Daily's Place until the Stadium Of The Future is complete here in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/FpwTapzxvE — Jaycob (@JayInFlorida) October 9, 2025

Khan would have first-hand knowledge of the plans for the amphitheater, as his family owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Daily's Place is connected to the Jaguars' EverBank Stadium, which is currently in the midst of massive renovations of its own. Both the stadium and amphitheater are publicly owned, but the Khan family would have a great deal of involvement in the decision-making as Shahid Khan helped finance the complex in addition to owning the team.

Daily's Place finished construction in 2017, meaning the venue has been open for less than a decade. The extent of the upcoming renovations are not yet clear, but they are part of an undertaking being referred to as the Stadium of the Future, with construction expected to continue into 2028 and cost $1.3 billion in total.

AEW held its third-ever show in Daily's Place back in July 2019 with Fight for the Fallen. Since then, the company has broadcast dozens of episodes of television from the outdoor theater, including a 12-month stretch from 2020 into 2021. This week's Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," as well as tomorrow's pre-taped "AEW Collision," both took place in the venue.