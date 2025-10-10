Roman Reigns Bemoans Grueling Trip To Perth For WWE Crown Jewel

In less than a couple of hours, it will be "The OTC" Roman Reigns battling against "The Tribal Thief" Bronson Reed in what will be a slobberknocker at Crown Jewel in Perth. Despite the ramifications that come with competing in an Australian Street Fight, Reigns might be saying "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Ouch," after. But how does he feel psychically going into this match with the Aussie native?

"I feel like crap. My body does not feel good," the former and historic six-time World Champion said candidly on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I was down there not too long ago. The flight, you know, back and forth, has not been nice. I've been jetlagged for, I feel like, four weeks in a row now. So, why not just go down there and try to kill myself? So, it is what it is. We're going to go just head against the wall, Goldberg style, you know, just reckless abandon. And yeah, you can't do much worse than I feel now. So, let's just go mess it up, physically."

Don't let Reigns' statement fool you. When it comes to showtime, he can turn it on real quick. As he mentioned to McAfee and his crew he's "always at a 100" when it comes to getting the job done, especially concerning matters of The Vision and preventing their quest of taking down his family, Jimmy and Jey Uso. Speaking of Jey, it appears he's teetering with heeding any advice "The OTC" has given him as of late, as a shift seems to be coming for the former WWE World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion, who, to some, seems to echo the same sentiments Reigns once carried under his leadership of The OG Bloodline. What happens next between Reigns and Jey's alliance remains to be seen.

