TNA's Frankie Kazarian Shares Tribute To WWE Stars After Homage In Crown Jewel Match

Two of the greatest to ever lace up their sneakers and boots in the pro wrestling industry squared off today, as "The Never Seen 17" John Cena competed against the "Phenomenal One" AJ Styles in what was an emotionally charged contest at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Someone who was watching rather closely, wrestling veteran and TNA star, Frankie Kazarian, had some touching words to say about these two future WWE Hall of Famers' matchup.

On X [formerly known as Twitter], the current TNA International Champion wrote, "@AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena was a poetic love letter to their craft, their rivals, their legacy and to the fans. Arguably the two best to ever do it. Honored to have shared the ring with both of these titans. Nothing but love and eternal respect [fist bump and black heart emojis]."

@AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena was a poetic love letter to their craft, their rivals, their legacy and to the fans. Arguably the two best to ever do it. Honored to have shared the ring with both of these titans. Nothing but love and eternal respect. 👊🏼🖤 — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) October 11, 2025

A poetic love letter it was, indeed. Paying homage to those past and present, Cena ultimately connected a Tombstone Piledriver, then his signature Attitude Adjustment on Styles, allowing him the victory in this match. This win became "The Last Real Champion's" 100th PLE (premium live event) victory, making him the second wrestler of all-time to have that many wins (WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker takes first with 107). After the match, both Cena and Styles raised each other's hands. Cena has four more appearances booked before concluding his Farewell Tour at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Meanwhile, the former Bullet Club leader/Grand and Triple Crown Champion, Styles, recently announced that he'll be hanging his gloves up for good sometime in 2026.