Natalya Discusses Opportunities WWE Has Afforded Her

WWE's Natalya has detailed why WWE has given her numerous important opportunities during her career and also shared her excitement about the future.

Natalya spoke proudly about everything she has accomplished in WWE during her recent interview with "Ring The Belle." When asked why WWE relies on her and places her in key roles, she stated that it is due to the confidence she has earned with the company's top executives, both Vince McMahon and Triple H.

"I just have such a great relationship with [WWE]. I mean, listen, WWE is my home. It's where I've built so many incredible, amazing moments. And I think it's about trust, though, you know, they know that I'm going to deliver. I just feel like the women have come such a long way, and Vince McMahon gave me so many opportunities. [With] Triple H, we're working on some opportunities right now, which is really exciting. And if it wasn't for Triple H, I wouldn't be able to do all this stuff outside of WWE, which I said to him the other day at TripleMania. I walked up to him, got emotional, and said, 'Thank you so much for letting me be Nattie. I needed to be Nattie.' I still want to do a lot more with Nattie. I told him I never would have been able to do that outside of WWE had he not given me that permission."

She even reserved some praise for Vince McMahon, after she said that McMahon fought hard for women to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

"When WWE first started doing stuff in Saudi Arabia, I said to Vince, 'Vince, I really want to go. I want to be the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.' Vince made it happen," she said.

Natalya stated that she is grateful to McMahon for giving her that opportunity, which came at Crown Jewel 2019, where she defeated Lacey Evans.