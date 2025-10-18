Tony Khan Calls Former AEW Women's World Champion An 'Icon'

AEW CEO Tony Khan has showered praise on Toni Storm and her Timeless gimmick, and said that the former AEW Women's Champion is an icon.

Storm has become one of the "must-see" stars of AEW ever since she made the switch from WWE, and Khan believes that she always had it in her to portray the Timeless character. He believes that the character will stay with Storm for a long time to come.

"I think that she is an 'icon' and I think that that iconic presence was always inside of her. And that's what I told her when we started this, is that she has that presence. She was at the time in her mid-20s, yet she had this 'Timeless' presence that she was going to clearly have throughout her career. This aura, this way of speaking, all these things that Toni Storm brings, and she's an incredible wrestler, and she's so charismatic, and the fans respect her," he said on "Going Ringside."

Khan also pointed out that Storm has become the first wrestler to be featured on Turner Classic Movies, to highlight how successful and recognizable her "Timeless" character has become.

"This transition she's made to Timeless Toni Storm, she's found the classic movie star inside of herself. And she's become the first wrestler — not only of all the AEW stars who were on TBS, who were on TNT, but also the first wrestler now — Toni Storm to be on TCM — Turner Classic Movies. She is truly a 'Timeless' movie star, a 'Timeless' wrestler, and a great, great charismatic presence," Khan emphatically said.

Storm, a four-time AEW Women's World Champion, is enjoying her time in the promotion and is also pleased to be working under Khan, whom she called the "nicest f***ing guy ever."