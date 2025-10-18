Nic Nemeth Believes This WWE Star Has What It Takes To Become A 'Franchise Player'

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth has proposed that WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio could be the next main star of WWE.

On "Busted Open," a caller to the show suggested that Mysterio could potentially be a key player in the company going forward, an assessment Nemeth agreed with.

"We talk about him a lot, but that's the first time that I put it in my head to go, is this the franchise guy?" asked Nemeth. "20 years ago, if you weren't 6'2", you didn't get looked at. And now it's completely changed — mentality, body shape, being able to like, you can't just be a barrel-chested guy that's going to stand there and look strong."

Nemeth believes that when WWE eventually turns Dominik babyface, they shouldn't go full-blown babyface, and should instead showcase some shades of both heel and babyface traits. The former WWE star has been impressed with how much Dominik has grown as a wrestler, recalling the time he and Robert Roode wrestled him at the start of Dominik's WWE career.

"Dirty Dom's a great choice. I really think he's come into his own, and that's — he did start as bring your kid to work. Even myself and Robert Roode, we were wrestling against the Mysterios, and it was like, 'Oh yeah, he's running the ropes, he's figuring it out, he's okay.' But, man, watching him now, comfortable, confident on the mic, and yeah, to one more point to that caller, I would love to not see them turn full baby face, let that stay, those shades of gray. That is what really matters, I think, in 2025 and beyond. Not that old black and white, and we're going to force something in your face or shovel it into your mouth."

Ever since he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has played a heel, although he has received some cheers in recent times, which could be a sign that he could be a babyface in the future.