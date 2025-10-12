Kota Ibushi Undergoes Surgery Following AEW Injury

Last Wednesday, Kota Ibushi sustained an injury while wrestling The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander at an "AEW Collision" taping. Ibushi has since confirmed the damage to be a broken femur, which will him keep out of action for a while following his successful surgery.

"I've only had serious injuries," Ibushi wrote on Instagram alongside an image of himself lying in a hospital bed. "This is a broken femur, and the broken bone is trying to break through the flesh. They told me to stop, but the surgery was completed successfully!! (Unless I get another serious injury) I plan to live my life as a normal person from now on. It's been about five years of breaking, healing, and accidents, but it didn't end like this, right?"

Despite the number of physical setbacks he's endured in recent years, including his broken femur, Ibushi seems intent on keeping his head held high, especially after receiving a token of encouragement from AEW President Tony Khan. Khan ordered a bouquet of flowers to be sent to Ibushi's hospital bed, attached with a card wishing him a smooth and speedy recovery. Ibushi noted that his long-time friend and fellow AEW star Kenny Omega has helped him as well.

"After something like this, I can't quit again!!" he continued. "I cried. I don't know if it will take a year or a year and a half, but I'll start by doing something. Right now, I'm in so much pain that I can only move my toes. I was surprised that I still had a sense of pain. Mr. Tony Khan...I just have to keep trying."

Ibushi was stretchered out of the "Collision" taping after his leg gave out, causing him to fall off the top rope and onto the outside floor. Alexader returned to the ring, while the referee counted out Ibushi to end their match.