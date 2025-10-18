Natalya Praises Undersung Part Of WWE Crew

In the present day, wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are often credited as the faces of WWE. According to WWE star Natalya, however, the true heroes of WWE lie backstage in the form of producers.

"They're really the unsung heroes, in my opinion, of WWE," Natalya told "Toronto Sun." "They're the first ones at the building. They're the last ones to leave. They're in so many different meetings where they're collaborating with upper management and they're bringing ideas of talent. They're like the liaison between talent and management, but a good portion of them are people that used to do this.

"In WWE, you have Jamie Noble, you have TJ [Wilson], you have Adam Pearce, Abyss, his real name is Chris Parks. You have Ken Doane, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan, and Shane Helms. The list goes on and on. Bobby Roode. They used to be wrestlers. What I love about the producers is that they know what it's like to perform. They're not just guys in suits that are telling people what to do. They've been in the trenches."

In addition to communicating ideas and plans between WWE higher-ups and talent, producers also typically coordinate matches for the company, with TJ Wilson being a notable go-to for those in the women's division. Elsewhere, Rhodes has described Chris Parks, better known as Abyss, as one of the best producers WWE has to offer, especially after helping him and Damian Priest put together their match for WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Producers are on site for all of WWE's televised, live, and premium live events. The most recent PLE was WWE Crown Jewel, which emanated from Perth, Australia on October 11.

