Konnan Has Mixed Feelings About Mercedes Mone

Konnan has discussed Mercedes Mone's exit from WWE and her journey to AEW, including what has impressed him and what has not.

Konnan, on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, suggested the probable reason why she left WWE, following her disagreement with the WWE office, some of which had to do with her WWE deal.

"I just think that, like you said at the beginning, she was very reckless, [with] the way she wrestled, and I'm sure it didn't do her any favors with the hardcores or the office," he said. "I don't know what the numbers were, whatever Sasha was asking for, WWE thought was too much. So she said I'm going to bounce."

He is unsure why Tony Khan chose to sign her to AEW, which he estimates was a deal worth 4–5 million. Konnan praised her star power and her ability to look like one, although he feels that her abilities on the microphone aren't great.

"Tony's probably being sold on, look at maybe she was doing good numbers in the ratings. I don't know. Or maybe he's a mark for Star Wars, which he probably is. And she did that Mandalorian thing with Baby Yoda and all that. I don't know how they convince him to give her five million or four million or whatever it is, but I know it's one of those two numbers," he added. "But I think what she does have going for her is she has some name value. She has a very unique look because I saw her in person, and when I saw her, I was like, 'Yeah, she looks like a star, bro.' She dresses like a star. She knows how to act like a star. She can wrestle. She's still not good on the mic after all these years. Her character is super one-dimensional."

Before she joined AEW, Konnan had doubts about Mone's appeal in the company, noting that she could be an attraction for a while before AEW might not know what to do with her.