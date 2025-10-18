Scott Steiner's Wild Claims About Hulk Hogan Were On Brand

If one is a younger fan of pro wrestling, they may not be familiar with the legacy of one Scott Steiner beyond certain specifics, such as the fact that he is one half of one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history alongside his brother, Rick, and that he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship during the promotion's dying days. Oh, and the fact that he may be one of the most insane wrestlers in history, and not because he was doing crazy moves beyond innovating the Frankensteiner/Hurricanrana. After he turned on his brother and joined the nWo in early 1998, Steiner didn't just overhaul his appearance as much as he almost transformed into a different person. Gone was the long hair, the University of Michigan letter jacket and the traditional wrestling tights, replaced by chain mail, a goatee, a body that gave new meaning to the phrase "chemically induced," and the nicknames "Big Bad Booty Daddy" and "Big Poppa Pump."

With all of that came Steiner's new attitude, one that would make him both one of the more entertaining pro wrestlers of the next few decades (see the "Steiner Math" promo) and one of the more controversial wrestlers of the next few decades. That's because Steiner became fully uncaged and unafraid to speak his mind, in and out of the ring. The most notorious example of this came during an early 2000 episode of "WCW Nitro," when an in-ring Steiner promo essentially turned into a shoot as he lashed out against WCW and his long-time co-worker (and future stablemate) Ric Flair. That was at least till a decade later, when Steiner topped himself thanks to an incident with another former co-worker, Hulk Hogan, that briefly left Steiner persona non grata in WWE.