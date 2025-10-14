Stephanie Vaquer Teases WWE Women's World Title Defense Against Newly Returned AJ Lee

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is eager to defend her title against anyone in WWE, but specifically singled out one former champion she would like to face in the ring.

Vaquer has had a tremendous time on the main roster since joining earlier this year and has dominated everyone in her path, ultimately winning the Women's World title at Wrestlepalooza. After capturing the Women's Crown Jewel title when she defeated Tiffany Stratton at this past weekend's Crown Jewel PLE, the Chilean star was asked in the post-show about the opponents she would like to face next.

"Everyone," she said when asked whom she wanted to defend her title against.

When the crowd started chanting AJ Lee's name, she responded teasingly to the suggestion. She also named Rhea Ripley as someone she would like to face.

"I don't know if you're happy with that [on AJ Lee]. Rhea Ripley [is one person I want to defend the title against]. Rhea Ripley, she's an amazing wrestler, she's [an]amazing person too, and she has a very good experience here, so I really want to face Rhea Ripley."

Lee hasn't returned to WWE television since here return match at Wrestlepalooza, where she and CM Punk secured a win.

A match between Ripley and Vaquer is one that many fans will be salivating over, as both stars are tremendous athletes in the ring and incredibly popular with the fans. Ripley and Vaquer have yet to face each other in a singles match, with the only time they were on opposing sides being the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier this year. The other three occasions they shared the ring came in six-woman tag team matches on "SmackDown," "Raw," and "NXT," where they emerged victorious each time.

With both stars on the "Raw" roster, a match between them could be in the offing, particularly with Vaquer holding the world title and Ripley not having held a title around her waist for some time.