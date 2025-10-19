Why Brock Lesnar Flopped After Abandoning An Eight-Figure WWE Contract

In the early 2000s, Brock Lesnar made the jump from amateur to professional wrestling, joining WWE and skyrocketing to fame in quick fashion. Lesnar has spent much of the past 25 years in or around a wrestling ring, but he has had other pursuits as well, including pro football.

Before Lesnar joined WWE, when he first graduated college, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy had been encouraging the athlete to try out for the NFL. At the same time, however, Vince McMahon was recruiting Lesnar into WWE, and the offer of guaranteed money as a wrestler won out against having to fight for a roster spot in the NFL.

By 2004, Lesnar had a different perspective. He had plenty of money, but the exhausting WWE schedule was wearing him down, especially given that he had a young daughter that he wanted to spend more time with. Additionally, it seems as though Lesnar never quite gave up on the idea of playing pro football.

Lesnar quit the company that year, giving up a massive guaranteed contract in the process. He agreed to work through WWE WrestleMania 20, where he lost to Goldberg. Immediately afterwards, he began preparing for an NFL tryout, despite getting injured in a motorcycle accident and the fact that it had been over a decade since he last played football.

Most organizations were understandably dubious, but to one team, his physical assets outweighed his inexperience. The Minnesota Vikings wound up signing Lesnar to a contract that summer, giving the pro wrestler an opportunity to earn his way onto the field.