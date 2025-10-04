Brock Lesnar's Physical Evolution From College Champ To Beast Incarnate

That brings us to 2025, with Lesnar now back in WWE following a two year hiatus brought on by him being mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Though Lesnar has only made a handful of appearances, all of which have involved him either attacking John Cena, defeating John Cena, or laying out announcers, it's pretty clear Lesnar didn't spend his downtime thinking he would never make an onscreen appearance again. If anything, Lesnar, now at 48 years old, seems to have reached some sort of unholy combination between the look of his early days and the look of his 30s. With his hair now longer than its ever been, Lesnar could be somewhat confused for that of a norse warrior; he is seemingly larger than ever, broad but slim, and ever imposing. It's as though he's reached his final form as "The Beast Incarnate," something that may have been applauded by all if not for the very understandable complicated feelings many fans have towards Lesnar.

So at the end of all, what has the journey of Lesnar's career told us about his physical peaks and valleys? Mostly, it's told us that not much has changed for him all that much. Obviously, there has been some minor alterations Lesnar has made to himself as he's gotten older and his physique has changed with it. But for the most part, Lesnar remains the same large and in charge man he was when he was winning those National Championships in college; the only difference he's added that sword tattoo and the long hair to complete the package. Is now the best shape Brock Lesnar's ever been in? That's debatable. But if nothing else, it's not far off from where he was in his 20s, and he surely can be pleased with that.