Brock Lesnar's Physical Evolution From College Champ To Beast Incarnate
There's a lot of things that one can say about WWE's Brock Lesnar, both good and bad. But the one thing most people agree on regarding Lesnar is that he is a physical specimen unlike anyone else in the history of professional wrestling. One could argue it was obvious from the moment Lesnar first appeared on "WWE Raw" back in 2002, laying out wrestler after wrestler with a series of power moves. Here was a then 25 year old Lesnar who looked like a semi-truck, with muscles upon muscles, moving around as though he was a cruiserweight wrestler.
It didn't hurt that Lesnar had the ability to back up his physical gifts, but those gifts ultimately guaranteed that Lesnar would be pushed as hard as he was back then, and why he's remained a superstar ever since then, be it in UFC or WWE. But even though Lesnar's size has hardly ever changed, it hasn't stopped "The Beast Incarnate" from undergoing his own physical evolution over his over 25 years in the public spotlight. So with that in mind, it's time to take a journey through Lesnar's career, from his days winning National Championships at the University of Minnesota, to him destroying John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and how Lesnar's physique has evolved over that time.
Brock Lesnar At The University Of Minnesota
While it's largely been forgotten in the midst of his WWE and UFC accolades, Lesnar's time at the University of Minnesota, where he transferred in 1999 after two years at Bismarck State College, was just as fruitful. In two seasons, Lesnar compiled a 55-3 record, was named an All-American twice, was a Silver Medalist in 1999, and took home the National Championship in the 285 lb class in 2000, his senior year. Lesnar was so impressive during his time there that WWE came calling soon after; by the end of the year, he had signed a developmental contract and was in Ohio Valley Wrestling, forming the Minnesota Stretching Crew with former college roommate/mentor Shelton Benjamin.
A look at Lesnar during this time shows he wasn't quite the never ending sea of muscles he would be when he first showed up in WWE. Still, Golden Gophers Lesnar was a sight to behold at 6'3, 285 lbs, still looking pretty ripped in comparison to his WWE days, though perhaps a bit slimmer than he would later become. It was a look that Lesnar would largely carry over into his early WWE days as "The Next Big Thing," though it was even more noticeable thanks to Lesnar lacking the college singlet he was supposed to wear. Without that, Lesnar's large chest and broad shoulders that complimented his arms were more noticeable, and helped him immediately stand out alongside his abilities.
Brock Lesnar During His UFC/Later WWE Days
Lesnar maintained that look up until his departure from WWE following WrestleMania 20, where he left the promotion on pretty bad terms to try and pursue an ill-fated NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Following an extensive lawsuit with WWE and a brief run with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he became IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Lesnar eventually found himself in UFC, where he found success again by becoming the MMA promotion's biggest star during its formative years. After conquering UFC and with the old wounds with WWE healed, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2011, where he remained a constant until mid-2023, while also fitting in one UFC fight during that time as well.
It was during this time period that Lesnar's physique seemed to shift away from his earlier days of never ending muscles and broad appearance. To be clear, Lesnar remained the big, towering presence that he had always been, made more so by that giant sword he decided to get tattooed onto his chest, but it largely became a more natural, less broad, and slimmer look than the one during his days of Powerbombing Jeff Hardy and suplexing Kurt Angle. The new look also fit with the new style Lesnar incorporated into his wrestling career; he was still explosive, but instead of relying on athleticism, Lesnar became more about suplexes and dishing out brutal punishment, a nod to his days with the UFC.
Brock Lesnar As The Modern Beast Incarnate
That brings us to 2025, with Lesnar now back in WWE following a two year hiatus brought on by him being mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Though Lesnar has only made a handful of appearances, all of which have involved him either attacking John Cena, defeating John Cena, or laying out announcers, it's pretty clear Lesnar didn't spend his downtime thinking he would never make an onscreen appearance again. If anything, Lesnar, now at 48 years old, seems to have reached some sort of unholy combination between the look of his early days and the look of his 30s. With his hair now longer than its ever been, Lesnar could be somewhat confused for that of a norse warrior; he is seemingly larger than ever, broad but slim, and ever imposing. It's as though he's reached his final form as "The Beast Incarnate," something that may have been applauded by all if not for the very understandable complicated feelings many fans have towards Lesnar.
So at the end of all, what has the journey of Lesnar's career told us about his physical peaks and valleys? Mostly, it's told us that not much has changed for him all that much. Obviously, there has been some minor alterations Lesnar has made to himself as he's gotten older and his physique has changed with it. But for the most part, Lesnar remains the same large and in charge man he was when he was winning those National Championships in college; the only difference he's added that sword tattoo and the long hair to complete the package. Is now the best shape Brock Lesnar's ever been in? That's debatable. But if nothing else, it's not far off from where he was in his 20s, and he surely can be pleased with that.