Backstage Report On The Status Of Def Rebel After Several WWE Stars Revert To Old Theme Music

If there's one complaint fans have had about WWE over the past few years that hasn't gone away, it's the theme music produced by one Def Rebel. The music group became WWE's primary team for creating entrance music over the last few years, and have largely been seen by fans as inferior to past composers Jim Johnston and CFO$. And through it all, WWE has stuck with them, despite being "aware" of fan complaints, and some reports in the past suggesting WWE could be making a change.

But recent news suggests a change could actually be coming. Bodyslam+ reports that Def Rebel is currently on their final contract with WWE, signaling that their collaboration with the wrestling promotion has an end date. However, when that end date is remains unclear, as no timetable is known for when exactly Def Rebel's contract expires, or if it can be renewed by WWE.

This news comes as WWE have started to get their old entrance themes back, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, the Street Profits, and Kairi Sane. A report from Wrestlevotes last Friday revealed that other stars, such as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, had been making requests to have their music changed, and it is believed that most talents in WWE have been frustrated with having little input in their music. As such, this news is seen as an attempt by WWE to quell any frustration in that regard.

As for who would replace Def Rebel, it appears WWE may be going with the idea of using artists outside of the WWE umbrella to create new music for their stars. The promotion has already been in the midst of doing that recently, following collaborations with artists such as Mega Ran.