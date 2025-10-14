AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Set To Make First IWGP World Title Defense Vs. Former Champ

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after dethroning Zack Sabre Jr. at New Japan Pro Wrestling's "King of Pro Wrestling" event on October 13. "The Alpha" earned his shot by winning the company's gruelling G1 Climax tournament back in August, and could have waited until Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4 for his title match, but opted to take his shot early. Fortunately for Takeshita, that risk paid off, but he now has the challenge of keeping hold of his title until January 4 as his first title defense has already been confirmed.

As Takeshita spoke to the Japanese press earlier today, NJPW announced that his first title defense would be against none other than the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto, who also made his return to NJPW at "King of Pro Wrestling" after stepping away from wrestling to film his scenes as E. Honda for the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie. The match will take place on November 2 at the "Tanahashi Final Homecoming" event in Gifu, an event built around NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi returning to his hometown one final time before he retires at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Goto and Takeshita have only faced off once before, that being in the 2024 G1 Climax tournament where Goto walked away with the victory, but a lot has change since the last time they met, and the champion will be eager to get his win back.

Takeshita could also be arriving to his first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as a double champion. On October 18, Takeshita will reluctantly team up with his Don Callis family stablemate, current AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, to face Bandido and Brody King for the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream in St. Louis, Missouri.