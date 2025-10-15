Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Japan Tour Amidst Injury Rumors, New Matches Announced

A reported injury to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins has thrown a wrench into WWE's plans up to WrestleMania 42, and, understandably, WWE's upcoming Japan tour is no exception. Fans eager to see "The Architect" in action will now have to wait until another day, as WWE has pulled the top star from their upcoming Japan tour, with a match involving hometown hero Shinsuke Nakamura and world title's Number One Contender CM Punk set to take its place.

WWE's two-night SuperShow series in Japan advertised Rollins for both nights as recently as September 27, but after news of Rollins' injury hit news cycles, "The Visionary" has been dashed from the tour. Early iterations of the card advertised a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and Punk on SuperShow Friday, with a Six-Man Tag Team Match between The Vision and Punk, Nakamura, and Jey Uso advertised for Saturday. With Rollins out of the picture, Punk is instead scheduled for a shot at Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship on SuperShow Friday, and what was originally Saturday's Six-Man Tag Team Match has now been reduced to a tag team bout, with Nakamura and Punk taking on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The discrepancy between the original card and Monday's Vision implosion seems to confirm that Rollins' ousting from his own stable was not a predetermined story beat, and is the result of a legitimate injury.

Rollins was reportedly injured during his daring match against WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday's Crown Jewel festivities. While details regarding Rollins' health remain murky, "Raw's" world titleholder is rumored to be suffering from a shoulder or rotator cuff injury, which may require surgery. Whether Rollins will be able to actually contest his title against Number One Contender Punk has yet to be disclosed.