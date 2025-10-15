Paul Walter Hauser Explains Why WWE-TNA Partnership, NXT Invasion Story Isn't Working

Actor and wrestler Paul Walter Hauser has criticized WWE's partnership with TNA and how TNA isn't getting the best out of the partnership.

Hauser recently spoke to "TMZ Sports," where he praised certain aspects of WWE programming, including the backstage and crowd shots, and feels that the main roster is doing well. However, he doesn't feel WWE's developmental brand, "NXT," is at its best right now, listing the criticism he has of the brand.

"I think NXT is kind of a mess right now. I don't know what's going on over there. The TNA thing, I don't think it's working. Listen, I'm happy for all the performers doing it. They look like they're having a little fun, but like Matt Cardona, to me, is like a giant in this industry. And you got him just hanging out as like one of 18 people. I think I think that's insulting. That's kind of the Booker T not beating Triple H thing."

He believes that MLW, which he is a part of, offers a lot more bang for the buck to fans than "NXT." The actor didn't want TNA to partner with WWE, as he feels several TNA stars haven't lived up to their potential since the partnership with WWE came to fruition.

"I didn't want TNA to get in bed with WWE. I thought that was such a bummer when it happened. And I have friends at TNA and most of them speak very favorably, you know, about the partnership," he said. "I think TNA is a great brand, but I think ... I don't know, I just think you've kind of have to be careful who you get in bed with. They're all paying their bills, which at the end of the day, maybe that's all that matters, but I don't think people are reaching the height of their potential."

Hauser questioned why "NXT" stars were in the TNA team during the Invasion angle. He once again reiterated how Cardona not getting an entrance is a travesty, and said that there would have been a great reaction from the fans for his entrance.