Bully Ray Suggests WWE Raw Attack Against Seth Rollins Could Lead To Massive Reunion

Bully Ray has assessed the aftermath of The Vision removing Seth Rollins as their leader and even suggested that Rollins could potentially team up with a former tag team partner upon his return.

Ray, on "Busted Open," began by stating that he didn't think that Rollins would be ejected from the group, and loved everything about the moment. He wonders if the decision to break up the group was made to make Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker more interesting in Rollins' absence.

"Is the injury legit? Did they have to do this to keep the vision interesting while Seth is on the shelf? If Seth has to leave, how does he leave, and we keep the momentum going? Can he just go, 'Hey guys, I hurt my shoulder, I have to leave.' Then where does that leave Bron and Bronson? [They can't be] Kind of like, 'Okay, boss, see you later.' They had to, if the injury is legit. They have to do something to make Bron and Bronson as intriguing and as interesting as they were leading into this."

He suggested that WWE could bring back Rollins as a babyface and could even have him team with Roman Reigns, with "The Original Tribal Chief" having issues with his cousins, The Usos.

"So if Seth is legit injured, and he needs to be away and he comes back in a week, a month, or a year, all they got to do is give us a reason out of Seth's mouth for understanding why Bronson did, or Seth is going to return as a monster baby face. And you just said Roman is not happy with the Usos and Seth is not happy with Bronson and Bron. Hmmm, Seth and Roman?" asked Ray.

He believes Rollins could understand and forgive the duo for turning on him after he returns from injury, much like what he did with Reed after the Australian hit him with multiple Tsunamis. Ray thinks that WWE can tell the story in different ways once Rollins returns.