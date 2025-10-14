Bully Ray Addresses Uncertainty Of Seth Rollins Injury Following WWE Raw Beatdown

Even before Rollins' knee injury was revealed to be a multi-layered ruse, Ray's analytical radar had been buzzing with suspicions, one of them being centered on Rollins' course of action after "hurting" his knee in his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Instead of halting the match, such as Liv Morgan did upon her shoulder injury on "WWE Raw," Rollins continued to wrestle Knight and eventually got pinned after Knight delivered a BFT.

"Everything that you just said about the looks that Bron Breakker was giving to Seth Rollins before the injury, it's like they're planting the seeds of dissension, then we'll make it look like he's injured," Ray said. "Then he does the spear, but that's a legit spear. Why would Seth Rollins take the legit spear from Bron Breakker? Why would you put yourself in harm's way like that? The same way you put yourself in harm's way by taking LA Knight's finish."

"Seth faked his leg injury, didn't he? And he put himself in harm's way by taking LA Knight's finish," he continued. "Could he be faking his arm injury and put himself in harm's way by taking Bron's just to make it all look good?"

As Ray alluded to, Rollins' latest injury was complemented by a storyline angle that involved him taking a spear from Bron Breakker and Tsunami from Bronson Reed, after which Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman stood tall over him to close out "Raw." Earlier in the episode, Rollins asserted that he didn't need anyone to reach the mountain top of WWE, not even The Vision. In the months preceding, dissension was also apparent when Breakker intercepted Rollins' microphone time and issued unamused glances. Still, in the event that Rollins' shoulder injury is once again fake, many pundits, including "Busted Open Radio" co-host Dave LaGreca believe that The Vision's implosion happened far too soon.