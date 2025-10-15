Killer Kross & Scarlett Explain Why Previous Meeting With AEW Didn't Go Anywhere

When Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux first hit the free agent market back in August, there was plenty of skepticism, with some believing it was a work and that they would be returning to WWE shortly. Two months later, most have abandoned that way of thinking and accepted that Kross and Bordeaux are no longer under the WWE umbrella. That naturally begs the question of where they could show up next, with AEW being an obvious possibility.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," both Kross and Bordeaux were asked directly whether they had had any discussion with AEW about being signed. The couple decided to give a cryptic response, neither confirming nor denying any communication.

"I don't think...we should say who we do or don't talk to," Kross said.

"We have friends everywhere, that's the thing," Bordeaux said. "We have friends everywhere, producers asking us if there's interest."

At that point, the conversation then turned to a previous time that Kross was almost brought into AEW following the couple's first release from WWE in late 2021. Kross and Bordeaux both confirmed that Kross had been discussions with AEW owner Tony Khan, and that things were pleasant between the two sides, but ultimately nothing was able to come together before Kross and Bordeaux re-signed with WWE.

"It was around April 2022, right before we came back, there was a conversation about you coming in [to AEW]," Bordeaux said. "But the story wasn't...it didn't really make sense."

"I wanted to do something bigger for Tony at the time," Kross said. "So we just said 'Let's stay in touch.' And we had planned to do something together."

