WWE's Mark Henry Blasts Ex-NXT Star Jazmyn Nyx After Boyfriend Calls Wrestling Fake

Mark Henry has come down hard on former WWE star Jazmyn Nyx and her boyfriend.

Nyx recently decided not to renew her deal with WWE, and following her exit, her boyfriend was heard calling pro wrestling "fake," which has rankled Henry.

"That was a little strong. I didn't like it at all. But it's our fault because we're the ones that let them in the business, let her in the business, let him in the business. Just because you can don't mean you should. There's a lot of people that you shouldn't bring in the business. It's like, who's going to marry your daughter? You going to let some random smuck marry your daughter?" asked Henry on "TMZ Sports."

He said that the pro wrestling business has allowed "random" people to enter the industry because of their looks or accomplishments in other fields. Henry believes that shouldn't be the case, and that only those who love and are passionate about pro wrestling should be given the opportunity to enter the business. Henry admitted that he, too, has in the past judged people by their looks and tried to get them into the business, which he says he doesn't do anymore. Henry further lambasted Nyx's boyfriend and said that he's a "nobody," and that he is on Nyx's coattails only to get famous.

"That girl didn't love wrestling, and her boyfriend is — he just gonna go wherever she is because she's helping him get notoriety. That mother**cker ain't famous. Don't nobody care about him. Who did he ever be? What did he ever do? He is a nothing. He is a nobody. Why would you get mad at somebody that is a flea, that's a tick, that's a parasite," he said.

To reiterate why pro wrestling should only hire those who are passionate about the business, Henry cited musician Bad Bunny as an example, calling him the best celebrity wrestler of all time and attributing his in-ring talent to his passion for wrestling.