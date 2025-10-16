Mustafa Ali Wants To Wrestle Former WWE Champion Before He Retires

TNA's Mustafa Ali has expressed his desire to face former WWE Champion AJ Styles before the veteran star calls time on his career.

Styles has announced that he will retire from pro wrestling next year after a glorious career, where he played a key role in growing TNA. There's been talk of Styles potentially wrestling in TNA once again, thanks to WWE's partnership with the promotion, as well as Styles' appearance at Slammiversary. In his recent interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," former TNA X Division Champion, Ali, discussed facing the first holder of the title, Styles.

"Have you seen AJ Styles recently? He doesn't look like an X-Division guy. He looks like a super heavyweight. So, that's the only time I want to look [and say], I don't know. No, I'm kidding. It'd be an honor," he said. "AJ has mentioned several times now that his career is looking to wind down, so to speak. If our paths cross, it'd be an honor to get in the ring with him. We've never had a singles match. We've been in like a tag match here and there, like a multi-man or triple threat match, but never a one-on-one singles match with him."

The TNA star praised Styles' physique and stated how everyone is clamoring to face "The Phenomenal One" again, before he calls time on his pro wrestling career, which speaks volumes about Styles' reputation in the business.

"I think AJ is one of the most highly-regarded, well-respected, sought-out opponents, not just today but forever. You got guys from the past, the present, and the future that want to work him, and that's one day what I hope to be in this industry, I hope everyone's like, 'Oh, I want to work Ali.' So, yeah, props to AJ. I'm glad everyone's giving him his flowers," said the former WWE star.

Styles' last match in TNA came over a decade ago, and it would be a fitting farewell if he got the opportunity to wrestle in the promotion once again.