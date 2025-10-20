Roman Reigns Reflects On Time Under WWE HOFer's Wing

For several years, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman served as an advisor for Roman Reigns, both on-screen and off. Following the events of WWE WrestleMania 41, however, Heyman transferred his services to The Vision, consisting of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Reigns reflected on his time learning under Heyman, whom he famously referred to as the "Wise Man."

"He taught me so much," Reigns said. "I sat under his learning tree. I caught shade for a long time. So anything that he's teaching all these other guys, and he's long-winded, so he'll keep on telling his stories. He'll come back to them. I have like a sponge absorbed so much from the former Wise Man that I think he's gone dumb now. I don't think he's the same guy. It's become one of those situations where I've become the master."

While working together, Reigns intently listened to Heyman's wealth of knowledge, especially on long flights to various WWE events, such as those in Saudi Arabia. "I'd sit there and I'd take counsel," Reigns said. "I'd sit there and hear his stories. And sometimes, yeah, he'd forget he told me a story and he'd tell me again, but I'd listen to it again just to see if the moral of the story was the same or if there's another little piece of information. He's a very wise soul."

Just like he did to Reigns earlier this year, Heyman has now seemingly turned his back on Seth Rollins, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed standing tall alongside him as they recently attacked "The Visionary" on "WWE Raw."

