Ex-WWE Tag Champ Offers Becky Lynch His Services After The Vision Turn On Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's betrayal of their leader, Seth Rollins, has shaken up Rollins' wife and WWE star, Becky Lynch, who has now been offered help from an unlikely source.

Lynch was dismayed that Rollins was attacked on the one week that she wasn't on "WWE Raw." In response to that post on X, former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Omos said he would like to help Rollins and Lynch, an offer to which Lynch responded with a thinking emoji.

"My services are available..." said Omos.

Omos has been used sporadically on the WWE main roster over the last two years or so, and hasn't featured on WWE television ever since his stint in Japanese promotion NOAH. He did wrestle on WWE's sister brand, AAA's TripleMania show in August, where he won the Copa Bardahl match, while he has wrestled a few "NXT" live shows over the last week.

Unlike his previous injury, which he faked and ultimately utilized to his benefit and successfully cashed in his contract, Rollins' current injury is reportedly legitimate. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion will have to undergo surgery soon and will be out of action for some time. Rollins' injury occurred at Crown Jewel during his match with Cody Rhodes, with his coast-to-coast headbutt reportedly being the move that caused the shoulder injury.