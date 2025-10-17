Tony Khan Talks Kota Ibushi's Injury, Confirms It Changed Plans For AEW WrestleDream

Tony Khan has commented on Kota Ibushi's injury, praising his talent and hoping that he could return to AEW in the future.

Khan recently spoke on the WrestleDream media call about Ibushi's injury being devastating and said that the Japanese star was in his plans for WrestleDream.

"That was devastating for many reasons," Khan began. "I'm very, very sad to see Kota Ibushi not being able to wrestle and compete. Absolutely, Kota Ibushi was planned to wrestle on WrestleDream, and the injury was devastating, and I have had to make changes in recent days accordingly. But Kota Ibushi is absolutely somebody we will be excited to have back in AEW if and when he's ready, and I'm very sad about his injury."

Ibushi broke his leg on "AEW Collision" in his match with Josh Alexander, and he stated on social media that he could be out for two years. Khan said that he has been a fan of Ibushi's for a long time and talked glowingly about Ibushi's partnership with Kenny Omega.

"I was excited for his return. We had gotten his new visa, and I was so excited to have Kota Ibushi back, and to have Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi together in Daily's Place, and sit in the office with them was a dream come true. We were having such a great day and it was just really sad to have Kota Ibushi's injury happen and I feel terrible for him, and of course, I feel bad for the great fans of Kota Ibushi who support him," Khan said.

Khan revealed that he visited Ibushi at the hospital and stated that the AEW star was in good spirits despite his painful injury. He said that he had big plans for Ibushi this year and into the future, and would love to have Ibushi back once he returns from injury. The AEW CEO showered praise on Ibushi, specifically the match between Ibushi and his compatriot Kazuchika Okada at "AEW Dynamite's" 300th episode, and explained how he was keen to book that match for a long time.