AEW's Dax Harwood Has Interesting Response To Question Of Whether FTR Are Still Great

Are the "Top Guys" out of contention for being placed on the mantle of Mount Rushmore tag team greatness? Since leaving WWE and venturing over to AEW, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood remain the pinnacle of what a solid tag team should look, act, and feel like in the ring. However, some fans aren't buying the hype anymore. Case in point, one of their fans on X [formerly known as Twitter] argued how he feels the team went from the top of the mountain of tag team relevancy to falling from grace back down to the ground of irrelevancy within the past couple of years. The loudest remark/question he stated was, "Are you the tag team you say you are?"

While this fan labels them under the banner of mediocrity, one-half of this tag team group, Harwood, had this to say about those antics: "Just pretend like we retired after Wembley '23." If one recalls, at All In: London 2023, FTR defended and retained the World Tag Team Titles against a team that has kept them on their toes each and every time they squared up in these dreamlike scenarios, The Young Bucks.

Just pretend like we retired after Wembley '23 https://t.co/FgpaY0KUDU — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 16, 2025

Despite going from the good guys to bad, Harwood and Wheeler have maintained their compelling formation, with a recent win (with the help of Megan Bayne) against JetSpeed's Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, along with Willow Nightingale, in a mixed trios match on "AEW Collision: Homecoming" last Saturday. Both FTR and JetSpeed will fight again at "Tailgate Brawl," before the official broadcast of WrestleDream tomorrow evening.