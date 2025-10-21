WWE NXT's Kelani Jordan Comments On Winning TNA Knockouts World Title At Victory Road

It was a bittersweet night at TNA Victory Road as Ash By Elegance announced that she'd be stepping away from in-ring action and accordingly vacating the TNA Knockouts Championship she had won just a month earlier. Within hours, Ash's former protege Kelani Jordan then claimed the title for herself by conquering a battle royal and Lei Ying Lee. While appearing on the "Battleground Podcast," Jordan reflected on her Knockouts Championship win.

"It doesn't feel real," she said. "It's honestly like just a surreal moment. I still feel like I'm in a fever dream because I never would have thought in a billion years that I would have an action figure. And also being able to be champion, it's crazy.

"The day was crazy. I was not expecting that," she continued. "Of course, I believe in myself and all that, but I was not expecting that. It was my first time in TNA. When I found out Ash was vacating the title, I did feel sad because I know how much she cares, how much she wanted to elevate that title. Also, Ash has a special place in my heart because she was my mentor here in NXT. So I'm happy that I was able to get the title from her and be able to carry what she wanted to do."

Following her triumph at Victory Road, Jordan faced the first test of her Knockouts Championship reign when she defended the title against Indi Hartwell at TNA Bound For Glory. Hartwell, the in-ring veteran, put up a valiant effort against the former gymnast, but it wasn't enough to defeat her. Jordan retained the Knockouts Championship by nailing Hartwell with a split legged moonsault.

