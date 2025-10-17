Injured Former WWE LFG Star BJ Ray Breaks Silence In Lengthy Post Following Release

BJ Ray, the outspoken talent who competed on both seasons of "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," broke his silence following his release from the company last weekend with a lengthy social media post. Ray was amongst the names in a slew of released "WWE NXT," "WWE EVOLVE," and WWE ID talent that included names like Wes Lee and Stevie Turner. Ray announced he was having surgery for a torn rotator cuff and labrum just days before his release.

"WHAT A JOURNEY," Ray started out his post on X. "Well obviously I had to have pissed somebody off lmao!"

Ray said he wanted to address his fans as himself, the real Brayden Jesse Ray. He thanked Jesus for the opportunity, as well as Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, and the other WWE coaches and staff. He described his thought process for his SexyBJRay character back when he was filming "WWE: Next Gen." He said he wanted to give the wrestling industry a heel like it had never seen before.

"And quite frankly, it arguably was one of the greatest rookie runs of all time," he wrote. "In a matter of months, whether hate or love, I won the WWE fans over and they were extremely invested. Without ever having a debut match on live @WWENXT tv, I have become one of the most recognized names in the brand and industry."

He told fans he would continue to rehab his shoulder following surgery. Ray was known on "WWE LFG" for his heated rivalry with coach Bully Ray. The talent also had a viral disagreement with The Undertaker during season one of the show.