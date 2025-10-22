Konnan Doesn't Think AEW Star Belongs In Don Callis Family

Depending on who you ask, Josh Alexander hasn't had the opportunity to prove why he's called "The Walking Weapon" on AEW programming yet. Since leaving TNA, which put him on the map from 2019 to 2025 as both a flagbearer in singles and tag team action, legends in the business like Konnan do not believe AEW fans are seeing Alexander for the prizefighter he's known to be. A fan, who wrote into Konnan's "Keepin' It 100" podcast, asked the mastermind his thoughts on Alexander since his transition from Impact/TNA to AEW now.

"When he was in TNA, he was champion," Konnan noted before addressing the question. "He was protected. He came over here, his very first match, he debuted with a loss. I think 90 percent of his matches have been losses. And then, he's part of a team that has way too many people that don't even look like they belong together or hang out together. You know, Don Callis has like 15 in his group."

During the six years Alexander was with Impact/TNA, he and now "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page (collectively known as The North), served as the two-time Impact World Tag Team Champions, with their first reign becoming the longest in the title's history at 380 days. From there, Alexander would venture over to singles competition, holding the X-Division Championship once before trading up his hardware for the Impact World Championship, and making history again, not only as a two-time titleholder, but carrying the longest reign within his second run with the belt at 335 days. Hoping to parlay all those accomplishments he had of yesteryear to now, although he has not claimed any gold in AEW yet, he does have another notch in his weaponeer belt by becoming the current and inaugural MLP Canadian Champion for Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion. Alexander's last victory in AEW came against Kota Ibushi via count out at "AEW Collision: Homecoming," on October 11.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100 " with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.