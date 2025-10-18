AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/15/2025

With AEW WrestleDream 2025 taking place on a Saturday night, "AEW Collision" was once again moved from its regular timeslot and aired as a one-hour show after the conclusion of the October 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite." In that hour, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta picked up a victory over Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly, Megan Bayne defeated Harley Cameron in dominant fashion, and the team of Brodido and Mark Briscoe secured a big victory over the Don Callis Family.

TV ratings for "Collision" have been varied over the past year due to being preempted several times, and now that Nielsen are using their new "Big Data + Panel" method, ratings across the board have been all over the place for professional wrestling. However, the one hour episode of "Collision" on October 15 held its own as the show averaged 400,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider. This is both a 40% increase on the 286,000 viewers that the October 11 episode of "Collision" averaged, and 50% above the trailing four week average which currently stands at 267,000 viewers, with all of these figures not including the fans who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was an even bigger increase in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.11 number, an 83% increase on the 0.06 number posted after the October 11 episode, and the same number that the two-hour episode of "Dynamite" that aired immediately before posted as well. This meant that "Collision" was able to place in the top ten of the night's prime time cable rankings, placing eighth behind three hours of FOX News, a brand new episode of "South Park," college football on ESPN, and Major League Baseball on FS1. However, "Collision" did rank above "Dynamite," which finished in ninth position for the evening.