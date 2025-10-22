Bully Ray Assesses Whether WWE's Bron Breakker Is Ready To Be A Main Eventer

WWE faction The Vision underwent a massive shift last week, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed seemingly ejecting Seth Rollins from the group via a ferocious beatdown at the end of "WWE Raw." As a result, it seems likely that both men will take a step up in the company's hierarchy. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" in the aftermath of "Raw," Bully Ray shared his take on whether or not Breakker is ready to become a regular main eventer.

"I never like to see talents jump too far ahead of things, but Bron is one of those very unique talents, so I'm gonna compare him to a couple of guys," Bully said. "Brock Lesnar. Randy Orton. Kurt Angle."

Those three performers have more than a few things in common, and Bully believes WWE's leadership and creative team had a clear idea of what they wanted to do with those wrestlers. He believes the same could be true for Breakker. While there's a chance that he could stumble and lose the audience, Bully doesn't think it's likely in this case, as Breakker has a ton of raw talent.

That being said, Bully showed some hesitation when it comes to the idea of making Breakker one of the company's top stars right now. One thing that Breakker needs to work on, in Bully's estimation, is adding some depth to his character.

Though the discussion focused on Breakker, and he was the one who initiated the coup, it's worth noting that Reed just picked up a victory over Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel days before. Because of that, it seems WWE has significant plans for both Reed and Breakker, and Bully noted that Reed's Tsunami finisher was used in tandem with Breakker's spear to put Rollins out of commission.

