Former WWE Titleholder Says John Cena Is Helping Her Break Into Acting, Hosting

While she continues to make serious strides in professional wrestling, former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is also looking to get her foot in the door of another major industry, Hollywood. Fortunately, she seems to be set up for success, especially with a famous wrestler-turned-actor backing her.

While speaking with Woman's World, Green opened up about her dreams of breaking out in acting and hosting. "I've been auditioning for role after role, and trying to dabble in the hosting space as well," she said. "I'm trying to start at the bottom and not cut corners. I want to do it the right way and gain respect within film and TV—not get there because I had it handed to me on a WWE silver platter."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Green started taking acting classes. Fast forward to 2025, she's now receiving guidance from John Cena, who cemented himself as a major Hollywood star after years of being the face of WWE.

"My husband [Matt Cardona] and I go on double dates with John and [his wife] Shay, every couple months, and the knowledge that comes out of him is incredible," Green said. "He totally has my back and if I just continue to touch base with him, I'll continue to get those little bits of information and advice that are so crucial when you're on this journey of trying to figure out what you want to do next."

When assessing her potential future in acting, Green previously expressed interest in taking on a role more serious than the comedic one she currently has in WWE. Television shows such as "White Lotus," "Euphoria," and "Wednesday" are top considerations for her.