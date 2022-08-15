John Cena Reveals Advice The Rock Gave Him Before Trainwreck Audition

John Cena is currently enjoying a successful second career as a wrestler-turned-actor, scoring big with films such as "The Suicide Squad" and his hit HBO Max series "Peacemaker." But there was a time, not too long ago, when Cena was on the outside looking in, leading to him reaching out for advice from one of his greatest in-ring rivals, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In a recent appearance at Comic-Con Wales, Cena detailed how The Rock was instrumental in securing Cena one of the roles that helped jump-start his acting career. "He's one of the reasons I have life outside of the WWE," Cena said. "He gave me some of the best advice I've ever been given. I remember I had an audition for a small part in a movie called 'Trainwreck.' And there was a pretty thorough audition process, and I was pretty nervous because I had never been through that before. And I asked him 'Hey man, do you have any advice?' He said 'They asked you there for a reason dude. Just be yourself.' And with that one sentence, it allowed me to calm down, it allowed me to be myself, which I'm really a goofball. And they allowed me to do that on the screen, naked. He's the reason I'm here."

The Doctor of Thuganomics continues to keep busy on the acting front, with several movies lined up to be filmed or released in the next year, while production of "Peacemaker" Season 2 began last month. As far as wrestling goes, Cena appeared on "Raw" back in June to celebrate his 20th year with WWE. It is unknown when fans will next see the 16-time WWE Champion in the ring, though some have speculated that he could be back for WrestleMania 39 next April. Tickets for that event are now on sale, with WWE pleased with the results.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Comic-Con Wales" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription