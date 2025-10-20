Tony Khan Addresses Major AEW WrestleDream Absence

AEW WrestleDream seemed to have almost everything, except for Bryan Danielson. The former AEW World Champion has been a steady presence on AEW commentary since the end of the summer, including calling most of the Forbidden Door and All Out PPV's but he was nowhere to be seen on Sunday, with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness handling commentary for the entire show. Understandably, this left many to wonder if something was amiss with "The American Dragon."

As it turns out, there was nothing to be concerned about. At the post-WrestleDream press scrum, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that Danielson would be on hand for AEW events going forward, and the reasons for his absence, while twofold, were rather mundane.

"To be honest, there was a couple of things" Khan said. "I think it made sense, given what was happening with the main event, I think it would've been really, really hard for Bryan to restrain himself. And now knowing what Jon had planned, I also think it would've been really hard for Bryan to sit there at the desk while Darby is in that position.

"And since Bryan had a family commitment, I told him 'Hey, you have a family thing tonight. It's probably the night to go to your family commitment, because I don't want to put you in a position where you might be risking your job if you get up from the desk and interfere in this match. So it's worked out for everybody, because Bryan was able to be with his family as planned, and I think we had one of our very best PPV's tonight, and Bryan didn't have to risk his job by being in that position at the desk, where he's in a no man's land."