How Six Weeks In California Launched Ultimate Warrior's Wrestling Career

The Ultimate Warrior may be among the most famous pro wrestlers in history, but his career has often taken a back seat to other aspects of his life. That includes Warrior's post-wrestling career in public speaking and writing, which revealed racist and homophobic views that have continued to cloud his reputation more than a decade after his death. Frankly, Warrior's death has also taken precedence over his legacy, in large part due to the fact that it occurred only days after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and one day after he appeared to cut a promo on "WWE Raw." When one has such controversial views as Warrior did and died under bizarre circumstances as he did, it's a little bit harder to care about Warrior's matches with Rick Rude or Hulk Hogan.

It also, however, doesn't make those things go away. Indeed, for all the other baggage in his life, and death, Ultimate Warrior's wrestling career remains among the most interesting. He was beloved by fans and reviled by just as many, often for the same reasons; his high energy, incomprehensible promos, limited in-ring work, outlandish storylines, and inability to not fall out with his employer at the time, be it WWE's Vince McMahon in 1991, 1992, and 1996, or WCW's Eric Bischoff in 1998. And he's one of the few wrestlers ever to reach the top of the business, only to lose his spot almost as quickly as he gained it. Truly, Warrior's career was one full of contradictions, perhaps a reason he remains, to some fans, a figure the likes of wrestling had never seen before or since. And it all wouldn't have been possible without a six week period Warrior spent in California back in the mid-80s.