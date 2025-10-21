Becky Lynch Confronts Paul Heyman On WWE Raw About The Vision Turning On Seth Rollins

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch finally addressed the former Vision's turn on her husband, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, on WWE television. Lynch cornered Paul Heyman outside of Adam Pearce's office following her DQ loss to Maxxine Dupri earlier on "WWE Raw" and told him that he would be sorry when Rollins returns.

Lynch told Heyman, who she called a "penguin-faced prick" to listen up and said his snake oil salesmen tactics wouldn't work on her, because she has never trusted him or liked him. "The Man" said that her husband didn't trust Heyman either. She said Rollins never needed him and he used Heyman. She told the WWE Hall of Famer that her husband knew that The Vision was going to turn on him and he was surprised it took them so long.

She told Heyman not to worry, because when Rollins gets back, he's not going to hurt him, but Heyman is nothing without the former champion. She said whatever "new nepobaby" Heyman decides to attach himself to, Rollins is going to "kill them." She explained he's not going to kill Heyman, but he's going to wish that Rollins had. Lynch shoved Heyman into the wall and walked away, with the manager looking stunned.

Due to his injury, Pearce stripped Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship earlier in the night. Rollins was reportedly injured during his match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but in storyline, he was written off by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's attack last week on "Raw."