Backstage Report On AEW Star Set To Team With 'Big Boom' AJ At Full Gear 2025

The next pay-per-view offering from All Elite Wrestling will be the seventh-annual Full Gear event on November 22, which returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the second consecutive year. No matches have been officially signed, but it was confirmed on the "Tailgate Brawl" portion of AEW WrestleDream that 'Big Boom' AJ and Big Justice will make their return to the company, with AJ throwing out the challenge to Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family for a tag team match. During the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated on who AJ's partner will be, and judging by what's been happening on "ROH on HonorCiub," the partner will be someone AJ knows very well.

"So the match is going to be at Full Gear, which I kind of figured, they had issued the challenge weeks ago. Apparently from ROH TV it looks like it's going to be QT [Marshall] as the mystery partner for AJ against Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta." The match had initially been teased during a post on the official AEW X (formerly known as Twitter) account at the start of October, but it wasn't until WrestleDream where the match was set up on television.

Both Full Gear and the Prudential Center itself have a special place in the heart of AJ and his family as it was in that arena at AEW Full Gear 2024 where the social media star made his AEW debut. He would go on to defeat QT Marshall on that night, with a little help from Big Justice along the way, and earned a lot of respect from people within AEW after it was revealed that AJ broke his foot during the match, but decided to keep going.

